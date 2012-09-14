Watch: Psy brings ‘Gangnam Style’ to the ‘Today’ plaza

09.14.12 6 years ago

Hey sexy lady, do you know how to rock it Gangnam Style yet? All the housewives are doing it… at least they are now after Psy”s appearance this morning on “Today.”

In case you”re not one of the 150 million people who have viewed this very fun video on YouTube, Psy is a South Korean artist whose song “Gangnam Style” has completely taken the world by storm.  Plus, the horse trot dance is a lot more fun than the “Macarena.” Britney Spears already has her moves down.

You knew it had to happen: As we previously reported, Justin Bieber”s manager, Scooter Braun, has now signed Psy to Schoolboy/Interscope Records. Expect lots more horse trotting and a career that (in America, at least) consists of one BIG hit and a few lesser follow-ups and a quick fade Really, “Gangnam Style” says it all, doesn”t it? What more do you you need?  In the mean time, you might as well learn the dance from the master because you”re going to be doing this little step at weddings and bar mitzvahs for the next several months.

