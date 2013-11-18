Queens Of The Stone Age’s new interactive video tours a creepy haunted mansion

#Queens of the Stone Age
11.18.13 5 years ago

For Queens Of The Stone Age, every day is Halloween. The Los Angeles rock band teamed up with designers at The Creators Project to launch a new interactive video for “The Vampyre Of Time And Memory.” Experience the video here and check out a director’s cut version below.

A horror-rock ballad off the 2013 album “…Like Clockwork,” “The Vampyre Of Time And Memory” video is strange and surreal, taking the viewer through the halls of a haunted house that leads to footage of the band performing the song. It’s more sinister and sexy than Hogwarts Castle or Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, but similar in how moving images are hidden within the walls of the house.

The video was directed by Kii Arens and Jason Trucco. The Creators Project – a partnership between Intel and VICE – has produced videos for Arcade Fire, Phoenix and Solange.

Queens of the Stone Age released a series of creepy music videos for “…Like Clockwork,” including “Kalopsia,” “I Appear Missing” and “My God Is the Sun.”

The band will headline Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Dec. 14, capping off its largest tour to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age
TAGSLike ClockworkQUEENS OF THE STONE AGEQueens Of The Stone Age interactive videoThe Creators ProjectThe Vampyre Of Time And Memory

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP