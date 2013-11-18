Queens Of The Stone Age’s new interactive video tours a creepy haunted mansion

For Queens Of The Stone Age, every day is Halloween. The Los Angeles rock band teamed up with designers at The Creators Project to launch a new interactive video for “The Vampyre Of Time And Memory.” Experience the video here and check out a director’s cut version below.

A horror-rock ballad off the 2013 album “…Like Clockwork,” “The Vampyre Of Time And Memory” video is strange and surreal, taking the viewer through the halls of a haunted house that leads to footage of the band performing the song. It’s more sinister and sexy than Hogwarts Castle or Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, but similar in how moving images are hidden within the walls of the house.

The video was directed by Kii Arens and Jason Trucco. The Creators Project – a partnership between Intel and VICE – has produced videos for Arcade Fire, Phoenix and Solange.

Queens of the Stone Age released a series of creepy music videos for “…Like Clockwork,” including “Kalopsia,” “I Appear Missing” and “My God Is the Sun.”

The band will headline Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Dec. 14, capping off its largest tour to date.