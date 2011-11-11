Watch: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and Brian Eno sing with Stephen Colbert

#Stephen Colbert
11.11.11 7 years ago

Now that The R.E.M.s — er, R.E.M. rather — has decided to call it a day, singer Michael Stipe has found a new gig, at least for one night.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Colbert Report,” host Stephen Colbert said a few hilarious words about the band. Guest Stipe was then enshrined into the show’s “Rock and Roll Shelf of Fame.”

Adding to the A-List feeling, superstar producer Brian Eno (U2, David Bowie) suddenly popped up, and the trio launched into a rather moving a cappella rendition of Bill Wither’s soulful “Lean On Me.”

It’s nice to hear Eno (whose solo music is largely instrumental) singing barbershop-style, and Stipe just looks so darn cute wedged into a little cubby hole.

The trio doesn’t have a name, but an encore performance together would be pretty cool. Maybe they can do a song from R.E.M.’s 2nd Amendment-supporting classic album, “Automatic For the People.”

Colbert has flirted with a music career before, performing a pair of songs with the Jack White-produced garage act The Black Belles. The songs were released as a single on White’s Third Man Records earlier this year.
 

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSbrian enoLEAN ON MEREMSTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert report

