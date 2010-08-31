Watch: R. Kelly emotes old style for video for ‘When a Woman Loves’

When we last heard from R. Kelly, he was warbling the “Sign of a Victory,” the official FIFA World Cup anthem. He”s gone from the macro to the micro.
With his new single and video, “When a Woman Loves,” R. Kelly is going old school, conjuring up the spirits of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding and even further back to the Platters. The soul ballad, about the power of a good woman”s love, is a bit one-note but it”s so smooth, you just glide along with it, swept away by Kelly”s spot-on vocals.
For the video, directed by Jeremy Rall, Kelly also imitates his predecessors, creating a sleek, stunning B&W performance video that features only him in front of a curtain and then surrounded by microphones. It”s beautifully shot and works perfectly for the song, but it would be a hell of a lot more effective if Maxwell hadn”t done a very similar idea with his clip for “Fistful of Tears,” earlier this year.
“When a Woman Loves” is the first single from Kelly”s 11th studio album, “Love Letter.”
Compare the two and tell us what you think.
No offense to Maxwell, but nobody can match Kelly’s vocals, especially when he lays down a soulful ballad like this.
Jeremy- totally agree about Kelly’s vocals. Really gorgeous here. Even great on on the Fifa song. Thanks for reading
Sorry but Maxwell can only dream to sing like R. Kelly besides the style R. Kelly has is old school. Maxwell is way too try hard. He can’t sing like R. Kelly can.
Both videos and artist did a wonderfful job. As far as comparing the two no need because they”re style is very different. I will say this, it’s about time R Kelly put out some classic R&B which he has failed to do in the past years.
Agreed completely..Im a fan of both their music and honestly you just cant put them in comparison because like stated their style and genre is quite different. Maxwell n R.Kellz are both vocally gifted some notes max can hit perfectly and kellz cant and vice versa
While I can appreciate R kelly tryin to get back to soulful music, I PREFER Maxwell”s “Fistful of Tears” because it has a FRESHER sound and the lyrics have a DEEPER meaning. Kelz song sounds OUTDATED and FAKE.
It can’t be fake if he sung it live and sounded like his record
Taking nothing away from Maxwell but who is the King of R&B? R. Kelly has held that title since the 90s. Depth, range, versatility, you name it and all of them embody R. Kelly. Maxwell took a what, 11 year hiatus and finally comes back? R. Kelly lives music and NOBODY comes close.
sooooo like i fuckn hae r kelly but i would so buy the cd just for this song..its about damn time he actually started singin ballads..and notice he ddnt speak once about the damn after party and hotel lobby… i actually felt something hearing this song.. Welcome back R.Kelly … now go reclamin ya thrown…move over Trey!
It’s about time someone brought back real R&B. I been singing Otis Redding since I was 16yrs old in Macon, GA. Looking forward to creating music of my own with that type of sound. Keep up the good work. 1chaz coming soon
keep up the good work r.kelly
R. Kelly did this on Jimmy Fallon, just fantastic, check it out. Classic R & B
