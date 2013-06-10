Watch: Rabid conspiracy nut Alex Jones goes crazy on TV again

(Quick Guide: The Jones segment begins at 3:45. Jones makes his first Nazi reference at 4:17. Jones goes totally out of his mind at 8:57.)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Remember Alex Jones? He’s the doughy Texas radio host who gave Piers Morgan an earful back in January over the gun control issue. Now he’s back with a brand-new rant that actually sounds more or less like the old one, with references to hydrofluoric acid, bone cancer, a Nazi plan to conquer Europe economically (in present day!), mega-banks, FEMA concentration camps and the annual Bilderberg conference all fused together into one giant vat of crazy that will likely make perfect sense to any of his (gulp) 3 million radio listeners. The greatest moment, though, comes courtesy of BBC One host Alex Neil, who recovers just enough from Jones’ explosive tirade to state, absent any hint of irony: “You are the worst person I’ve ever interviewed.” Ok, I’m off to build a bomb shelter now.

Twitter: @HitFixChris