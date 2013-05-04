Watch: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ crazy train preview

As we hear in the promo for the new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (premiering June 2 at 8:00 p.m.), sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to get better. Although I’m really not sure that this group of loons can get better. Heck, I’m not sure we want them to get better. What’s the fun in sanity?

Yes, it seems Melissa and Teresa are trying desperately to make amends, but Rich and Katie are clearly having problems, Caroline’s husband Albert may or may not have been abused, and there’s a whole lot of screaming, fighting, hugging, more screaming, some inappropriate grinding and bad, bleeped language. June isn’t so far away, so prepare yourselves! The crazy train is coming!

Watch the promo below: