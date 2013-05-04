Watch: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ crazy train preview

05.04.13 5 years ago

As we hear in the promo for the new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (premiering June 2 at 8:00 p.m.), sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to get better. Although I’m really not sure that this group of loons can get better. Heck, I’m not sure we want them to get better. What’s the fun in sanity? 

Yes, it seems Melissa and Teresa are trying desperately to make amends, but Rich and Katie are clearly having problems, Caroline’s husband Albert may or may not have been abused, and there’s a whole lot of screaming, fighting, hugging, more screaming, some inappropriate grinding and bad, bleeped language. June isn’t so far away, so prepare yourselves! The crazy train is coming!

Watch the promo below: 

Around The Web

TAGSThe Real Housewives of New Jersey

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP