Watch: Rebecca Black is back with ‘Person of Interest’

11.17.11 7 years ago

Rebecca Black is among the year’s biggest viral sensations, with the sensationally terrible and strange “Friday” video. She struck back with “My Moment,” and now has another sincere effort to rise above National Punchline status, with “Person of Interest.”

The dance-pop clip features an almost omnipresent wind machine and a tween that looks a little like Justin Bieber. Black is seen running around various places where young people go on group dates, like mini-golf and the go-cart track.

The song is now for sale on iTunes; the video has clocked about 700,000 views so far.

