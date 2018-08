Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been nearly three years since the worst song ever that is not Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” was released into the world, and the tune’s perpetrator is finally ready to address her crimes. In a YouTube clip made on Black Friday, “Friday” singer Rebecca Black (puns, y’all!) watches the ARK Music Factory video that made her a weird kind of famous when she was 14. And boy does she do a lot of cringing.

