Watch: Red Hot Chili Peppers get funky in new video for ‘Look Around’

01.25.12 7 years ago

Wonder what goes on behind closed doors for members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers?  They get their funk on in various and sundry ways. In the new video for “Look Around,” which premiered on Spinner today, we get an inside look at their leisure pursuits as each hangs out in his own room.

Anthony Kiedis hangs out with a lady friend, who comes in through the refrigerator, a kid and a dog.  Flea and a female friend dance then get down to even sillier pursuits as they strip down to their undies. Silly string is involved.  Chad Smith goes visit Kieidis and a little too jubilantly fixes a clogged toilet.

[More after the jump…]

The only one not taking advantage of the funky music is Josh Klinghoffer, who, until he picks up his guitar, quietly reads. The clip was obviously filmed before Kiedis’s foot injury that caused the band to postpone several tour dates..

Check out the Robert Hales-directed clip. The song, featured on new album, “I”m With You,” is vintage RHCP.
 

What do you think of “Look Around?” Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitFixMelinda

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY KIEDISCHAD SMITHFLEAI'm With Youjosh klinghofferLook Aroundred hot chili peppers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP