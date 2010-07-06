Watch: ‘Restrepo’ directors discuss their approach to shooting war

There are not many filmmakers I sit down with who intimidate me, but Tim Hetherington and Sebastian Junger spent a year embedded with an active combat unit in one of the most dangerous parts of Afghanistan while I was writing reviews of “Star Trek 5,” so, yes… these guys intimidate me.
The result of their effort is “Restrepo,” a harrowing piece of experiential cinema that puts you in the midst of that combat unit for that full year, experiencing all the boredom, confusion, and terror that the men of that unit felt, if only a small degree of it. It’s an interesting piece of journalism, and it works overtime to maintain an air of being apolitical. Of course, these days, if you try to make something with absolutely no politics involved, especially about a subject as super-charged as this, people will always inject their own politics into it. This is a film that people will inevitably see through whatever prism they choose, and I’m sure you could argue that it supports the war just as easily as you could argue that it undermines it. I walked away from the interview fairly sure where Hetherington and Junger stood on the issue, but to their credit, it was only after our conversation, and not after seeing the film.
I sat down with Hetherington and Junger at the National Geographic offices in Culver City, where we spent a few minutes discussing their film, their process, and their collaboration. This was a one-camera set-up, so you’ll hear me but not see me.
Trust me… you’ll see plenty of my big ol’ moon face later this week as we get into the “Despicable Me” interviews.
For now, my thanks to Hetherington, Junger, and everyone who worked to put us together. Guys like this do a whole different job than I do, and it was great to sit down and pick their brains, even if it was for just a short conversation like this one.
Caught an advance screening of this in Boston last week, its a truly amazing piece of history one I hope gets much more attention than it probably will. I can only hope the attention the Hurt Locker grabbed after its Oscar has some sort of residual effect on the masses and some how influences them to see this film. It truly is a fantastic film both as a film and as a watershed moment for the way we chronicle history. This is the first time that this kind of venture has been undertaken to look at the act of war in a microscope for 2 hours.
Junger and two of the soldiers from Battle Co. were in attendance at the screening I attended and they went up on stage afterword to take questions. They were very open about the experience and I think it was extremely beneficial for the many civilians in attendance to get a much greater understanding of the war than they had before. Also having the opportunity to talk to the people involved and really get that kind of personal feed back was incredible. It really was the kind of experience I think every citizen who has an opinion on the war should get, the kind of experience that informs opinions in a way thats hard to explain. The lack of understanding we American’s have for this war is staggering and I only hope this film can improve that as much as possible.