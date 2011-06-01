Watch: Rihanna draws fire from parents’ group for ‘Man Down’ video

Rihanna released her new music video for “Man Down” yesterday, and not everybody likes the final product.
Watch it below.
Featured in the beginning is the singer taking aim in a crowded “central station,” like in the song, and shooting a man down. Folks scatter, the guy lays dead with a pool of his own blood. Then it rewinds to the day before, in the same unnamed island town, and Rihanna struts and bounds around her city, happy, and ultimately ends up at a nightclub. A potential suitor sees her across the room, makes a few moves, they kiss and rub and then she pushes him away: game’s over. She leaves, he follows her into an alley and he rapes her. The rape itself is obviously not shown in the video, but Rihanna’s bright colors become muted and she crumples, ultimately going home, and finding her gun.
The Parents Television Council has already condemned what it views as a violent message.
“Rihanna”s personal story and status as a celebrity superstar provided a golden opportunity for the singer to send an important message to female victims of rape and domestic violence. Instead of telling victims they should seek help, Rihanna released a music video that gives retaliation in the form of premeditated murder the imprimatur of acceptability. The message of the disturbing video could not be more off base,” said spokesperson Melissa Henson, articulating Rihanna’s previous abuse case with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. Calling it a clip of “shock-only,” she said, “If Chris Brown shot a woman in his new video and BET premiered it, the world would stop.”
Certainly if this were the Parents Music Council, they would’ve already had their say on the song’s lyrical content when it first came out in 2010. However, the video certainly brings out a new element of the storytelling dynamic, as the murdered man from the song becomes a victim by the very woman he victimized.
Little can neutralize the utter bile and contempt I — like most of society, naturally — have toward rape and rapists. I feel like death whenever I hear stories of alleged victims killing themselves before they can seek help, or of those who are otherwise unable to get their day in court, let alone their abusers behind bars.
And, like many, I felt an unmatchable blood lust when I saw leaked photos of Rihanna’s battered face after the night of Brown’s attack, and an almost ballistic cynicism when I thought of the repercussions some felons get versus what I/we think they deserve.
These are powerful feelings — rage, cynicism, blood-lust. It’s like the feral euphoria that even some of my most pacifistic friends felt when they heard Osama Bin Laden had been killed. An itch was scratched.
I don’t think the message in “Man Down,” as the Council alleges, is one of shock-and-awe, or that revenge is the only or best option for victims. I think it’s a portrayal and a passionate — albeit short — conversation on a story that so rarely gets told in pop culture. (Another example: if you’ve seen “For Colored Girls,” you may also know what I’m talking about.)
And perhaps it takes a “celebrity superstar” to tell it.
Cold-blooded and premeditated murder has always made the rounds in popular music, particularly gun violence… I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die… Happiness is a warm gun… Put a gun against his head, pulled my trigger now he’s dead… “Stagger Lee”… Gimme three steps… That’s when I reach for my revolver.
It’s particularly keen when a woman’s carrying the refrain, like when Cher and Nancy Sinatra (bang bang) shot their respective babies down.
And that’s not even touching on more examples of violence in contemporary hip-hop.
Take a look at one of Rihanna’s biggest hits, on “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem. There an expectation of explicit violence, particularly from Em, who’s made a somewhat long career off of his brutal imaginings and language.
But what was interesting about the “Love the Way You Lie” video was the role Rihanna played in it: while many hailed it as her two-cents about Brown and the cyclical nature of abuse, she was interestingly a choral narrator in the clip, not its star. She remained arms distance from the conflict between Dominic Monaghan and Megan Fox’s characters inside the burning house.
In “Man Down,” she’s very much inside the burning house. Metaphorically, she may very well be the burning house. Rihanna actively takes up the role of this fictional sexual assault victim, and it’s curtains-down on her sunny day.
And to take the island imagery further: this too could be a manifestation and a retort to a long narrative of reggae songs that tout violence and murder as a tool between rival singers and MCs, their gangs or regional allegiances. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Rihanna, who’s from Barbados, utilized an island and reggae style in the track. And it was her songwriter’s and filmmakers’ approach, perhaps, to turn that history on its head, from a female’s perspective, to perturb a brute machismo view.
Furthermore, it’s coming from a singer whose career and appearance from day one has been overtly sexualized. There are instances like in “S&M” where her sexuality empowers her, and others like in militaristic “Hard,” it’s practically a parody. Here, it challenges the foul misconception that a sexy woman “deserves it.”
I’m not naive to think that this is clip isn’t a calculated part of the larger Rihanna brand. But I don’t think that she or her handlers are glorifying murder as the proper retaliation for violent crime. I do agree with the Council in that I wish there was a message of healing and help for victims of abuse, and perhaps it will manifest in some goodwill from the singer’s camp in retrospect. But in art — even pop art — there’s not always a solution to everything but there’s always a reaction. Like Toby Keith for “patriotism” or the Spice Girls for “girl power,” it’s striking a chord somehow, even as an imperfect prompt for the conversation.
yeah….WHO CARES!? Answer: a very VERY small minority.
So you don’t think this video glorifies murder as a retaliation for being attacked? I couldn’t disagree more. Rihanna has, ever since the incident with Chris Brown, become a very public face for victimization and abuse, and knows full well that her audience is paying attention every time she puts out a song or video that references being victimized/abused. She also knows full well that a huge chunk of that audience is younger girls. This video does send the message that you can justify vigilante violence and that is NOT the right message! If -God forbid – anyone ever tried to harm my daughter, I would want to hunt that person down the way Rihanna does in this video. But the last thing I want is to have my baby girl thinking that murdering her attacker is her best option, or even that it’s a viable option at all. I want her and all other girls and women to know that the thing to do is come to their families and to the police, and to seek out the help they need. To suggest that murdering makes you powerful is a BS Hollywood concept and it shouldn’t be part of a music video by a public figure who has so much love and devotion from her young female fans. Because the reality is that if someone did this in real life, it wouldn’t be some triumphant momet of justice and liberation the way it’s shown to be in this video. It would just be the beginning of a whole new nightmare for the killer and her loved ones. And if there’s still any question about whether it’s a bad idea to portray murder as justifiable and acceptable, just try imagining if a male artist had done a video in which the guy hunts down and kills in cold blood the girl who’d done him wrong somehow. What would the outcry be like?
Just as you say about wanting to protect your daughter, it satisfies a certain blood-lust about it. We don’t see Rihanna defiantly and happily walking away from her murder. In fact, I think artistically it insinuates that she’ll never be the same.
I don’t agree with you that the message is “murder is power.” Murder is a reaction, a reaction to rape. It’s an imperfect expression, but one that would certainly cross your mind — as you said — if somebody raped your child.
Mission Impossible 3, Bourne Ultimatum, Fugitive, Death Race, Quantum of Solace, Memento, The list goes on; all have 2 things in common: 1 They feature men who seek out men who have killed/victimized their women and kill them. 2 Haven’t caused the uproar this video about a fictional set of characters have. In fact, they are celebrated as great works of cinema. People are just upset that a woman pulled the trigger. Because if they really wanted to spread the message of not taking the law into your own hands, they’d condemn these movies too.
I love the song, but I had another video in my mind.
The LOVE of money is THE ROOT of ALL EVIL!
Great, thought provoking piece, Katie. I especially like the point about remaking the reggae anti-hero for a woman. The thing is, the lyrics don’t really match the story in the video.
The sexual assault is not in the song (just the video), but I think the juxtaposition still stands with just the track. It’s always a shocker when it’s a woman holding the gun (particularly if you delve deeper into gun/bullets-phallus symbolism).