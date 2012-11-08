Watch: Rihanna shines in new video for ‘Diamonds’

#Rihanna
11.08.12 6 years ago

Diamonds may be a girl”s best friend, but according to Rihanna”s video for her No. 1 R&B hit of the same name, so are running horses, tattoos, and slo-mo photography.

In the tremendously cryptic clip, the cold opening shows Rihanna running her hands threw what looks like diamonds, but as the video shows in footage that”s traveling back in time, diamonds look a lot like broken shattered glass. She seems to be running from a car accident or explosion. Somehow, she ends up in a field with wild horses and then she”s floating in water in a wet t-shirt through which her new tattoo that spans her chest is clearly visible.

It”s all very pretty and beautifully shot, but if you”re looking for some kind of deeper meaning, you”re out of luck, so just enjoy the pretty pictures.

“Diamond” is the first single from “Unapologetic,” which comes out Sept. 19.

