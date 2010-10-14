WATCH: Rihannaâ€™s â€˜Only Girl (In the World)â€™ video

The hills are alive with the sound of Rihanna in the clip for “Only Girl (In the World)” as the now red-head cavorts in the hills, frolicking among the flowers and swinging on seemingly magically suspended swings. She sports a variety of outfits of the naughty school girl variety. In other words, if you have little kids, it”s probably first Ri-Ri clip your kids can watch in over a year.

Rihanna the only person in the clip, so she really is the only girl in the world. That”s a pretty clever idea. She is also charismatic enough to make it work. The camera loves her and she looks like she”s loving being in love.

Do you like this Rihanna or do you want the “Rated R” Rihanna back?