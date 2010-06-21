Watch: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in bed together in new ‘Eclipse’ preview

It’s less than two weeks away from the opening of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” and with the film’s world premiere on the dock Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, fans of the vampire saga are getting more amped than ever. To sir even more interest among the faithful, and perhaps win some more converts, Summit Entertainment released two previews Monday that showcase different elements of the David Slade thriller.

The first clip is an intimate moment between Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson), where the vampire lover explains once again why he doesn’t want his human girlfriend to join him in the world of the undead. It’s an example of how Slade’s direction and style is a tad more natural with the material than his predecessor Chris Weitz was on “New Moon.”

Up next is a indepth look at the vampire army created by new villain Riley (Xavier Samuels) and how the Cullens and Wolfpack intend to thwart it. If you’ve thought the first two “Twilight” films didn’t have enough action, blood sucking or fisticuffs between werewolves and vampires (or even between vampire and vampire), this extended behind-the-scenes featurette may make you think twice about skipping out on “Eclipse.”

Look for continuing coverage of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” on HitFix as we count down to the film’s release on June 30.