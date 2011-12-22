Watch: Robert Pattinson beds Uma Thurman and Christina Ricci in ‘Bel Ami’ trailer

Edward Cullen has clearly forgotten all about Bella in the just-released international trailer for “Bel Ami”, an upcoming adaptation of the 1885 French novel by Guy de Maupassant in which “Twilight” actor Robert Pattinson stars as Georges Duroy, a penniless journalist/ex-soldier who rises through the ranks of 19th-century Parisian society by seducing the city’s most powerful women.
In this new clip for the film (directed by Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod), we see the young heartbreaker aggressively bedding the likes of Uma Thurman, Christina Ricci and Kristin Scott Thomas in order to gain social favor – but of course his self-interested manipulations don’t come without a price.
To be frank, it’s hard to see Pattinson as anything but Edward Cullen these days, and that’s largely because with his post-“Twilight” projects (“Water for Elephants”, “Remember Me”) he hasn’t moved far enough away from the on-screen “loverboy” persona he’s become known for to demonstrate any discernible sort of range. Of course, if he doesn’t possess it, then I suppose he’s smart to stick closely to what’s largely worked for him in the past; if he does, I’d say it’s about time he starts diversifying a bit and playing a broader spectrum of characters (maybe David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis” can succeed in showing a different side to him?)
I bring all of this up only because the glimpses of Pattinson’s performance we’re shown in the trailer feel more or less redundant of what we’ve seen him do before – the moody glower, the bedroom eyes, the shyly seductive smile. In the final shot we even see him emerging into the glow of the daylight – a visual that either intentionally or unintentionally evokes a similar one near the end of “New Moon” (“Twilight” fans will know what I’m referring to here). Of course, the way the trailer was cut isn’t Pattinson’s fault, and it certainly isn’t enough to judge his overall performance on – but I’m also not sure it’s enticing enough to pull in anyone outside of his die-hard fanbase.
On the positive side, the costumes and set design certainly look pretty – there are few periods as alluringly cinematic as 19th century Paris – and the film’s rock-solid trio of leading actresses (Thurman, Ricci and Scott Thomas) are given a good deal of screentime here and serve to somewhat heighten the film’s overall appeal. But the trailer’s whiff of “been-there-done-that” – right down to the sweeping score which sounds as it could’ve been lifted from one of dozens of other period romance trailers – is mighty overpowering nonetheless.
“Bel Ami” hasn’t yet been slated for U.S. release.
My grade for the trailer: “C”. When you’ve finished watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left!
A fair review. This may not be the film that’s going to confirm Pattinson’s “serious actor” status, but lets wait and see shall we?
My money’s on Cosmopolis. Word is, it’s hardcore great.
looks fine to me. if they kept close to the book, then this character will be something that rob has never played before. he’s not a romantic hero, he is a cad, and will use and abuse people to gain power. then again to some rob is damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. some will never look past twilight, but there are those that will go with an open mind.
Piqued my interest. I like this type of period piece. I don’t find this character anything like Edward Cullen. The character Georges is not a romantic, he’s a cad and manipulator.
I would love to see Robert Pattinson in some other type movies. We all know he can act in the sex movies.But what about action thriller movies. Most of his movies have ended up being sexual movies. Lets see some drama or something.
Its funny how some of the blogs written by men are the ones dismissing Rob’s performance in this trailer. His Georges Duroy is so different from romantic hero Edward Cullen or gentle and innocent lover Jacob Jankowski, I don’t know if the author and I are watching the same trailer. I mean, wow, Rob is sure to be the most scrutinized actor out there. Here are one-note actors like Jesse Eisenberg who seem to act out the same characters the same way and yet praised for it every time, but Rob, who always brings something different to each of his characters, is always dismissed just because he’s become an overnight superstar courtesy of Twilight. He can’t win and its so undeserved because if you’ve seen his other pre-twilight movies How to Be and Little Ashes, then you’ll see acting range few actors his age possess.
Bel Ami is about a poor, but exceedingly handsome and power hungry young man who finds that bedding wealthy Parisian wives was a sure way to gain power, so of course you’ll see him seducing women in this trailer. And it’s a drama, not a romantic comedy, so you’ll be hard pressed to see him laughing or do physical comedy either. But I have a suspicion that the reason some of these men dismiss his performance in this trailer is because for a young man of 25, Rob looks so good and utterly believable seducing and sexing these 3 beautiful and older women. That means he’s successful in portraying the character and that’s all that matters.
I like how Zac Gille from the film blog Alt Film Guide put it in his piece about this trailer: “Some will call Bel Ami’s anti-hero Georges Duroy a man-whore, but that’s pure envy. Men must sell their wares in every profession. Only the self-deluded will believe otherwise. But while at work, how many of those professionals get to bed, kiss, and (fore)play with the likes of Scott Thomas, Christina Ricci, and Uma Thurman? And how many of them look like Robert Pattinson to begin with?”
If you’ve read the book, Georges Duroy is the antithesis of Edward Cullen. I think Pattinson is making some smart choices, but I think it may be awhile before critics give him a fair shake. This write up proves that.
Hold up, since this is a trailer review, are you not supposed to review the trailer on it’s own? Why are you commenting about the main actor’s other film roles instead of focusing if he’s believable as the character he plays: this young, handsome and ambitious seducer who sleeps his way up the 19th century Parisian social ladder? And if he looks period-perfect while doing it? I hope you realize how this “review” emphasized your bias against Pattinson because of Twilight.
And it’s incredible how you didn’t review your own write up before posting this as a “trailer review”.
I hope you like my “hit” but, seriously, dude, your bias is so fracking evident it’s a bit shameful. It’s time to hang up your “critic” hat and just be the jealous-sounding person you seem to be.
Obsessed with Twilight I see! Can’t stop imagining Edward Cullen in everything. I think you need to lay off your Edward cardboard cut out and focus on LEARNING to critic with an unbiased mind keeping your wet fantasies aside.
Anyone who has seen “Little Ashes” and other Rob endeavors will Know that he’s not just another pretty face.He was SEVENTEEN people!! Like a fine wine……..
Rob can’t win at the moment. Whatever he does there will always be a ‘but…’. He’s not gonna play a part in a brainless action movie, gain a six-pack and a deep tann just to please the fan boys. He’s a character actor and a smart one. He once said in an interview that he was taking babysteps and right is he. After the Twilight Saga is done then Rob is free to choose the parts he wants. That means if the script interests him and the director. I’m sure he’ll play in movies more male orietated in the future.
The question isn’t if Rob is able to move far enough away from the Twilight universe but if the press and the bloggers are able to let him go. It’s them who are always refering to Edward Cullen, to the brooding.
It’s them who often use a condescending tone, Rob knows it. He just can’t win at the moment.