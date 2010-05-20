Watch: Robert Pattinson close to tears in new ‘Eclipse’ clip

Do vampire’s cry in the “Twilight” universe? We don’t believe so, but in a new clip that debuted today from “The Twilght Saga: Eclipse” one of them sure comes close.
Part of a barrage of publicity breaks for “Eclipse” this week (the picture is obviously concerned about losing it’s top spot in HitFix’s Movie Power Rankings to “Transformers 3”), Edward (Robert Pattinson) confronts Jacob (Taylor Lautner) after discovering that – gasp – the little wolf has kissed his true love, Bella (Kristen Stewart). Happily, Bella’s dad (the always reliable Billy Burke) is on hand to make sure no limbs are lost between the two. But as things calm down there are a few shots of Pattinson and, sadly, it looks like a tear could well up in his eyes at any moment.
You can check out the clip embedded in this story below. For a look at the new Muse music video from “Eclipse” click here. Brand new character banners are also now online here.
“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opens nationwide on June 30.
OMG OMG OMG!
Robert Pattinson OWNS his character Edward. Awesome!
Don’t worry Edward, one kiss from Jacob will send her screaming back to you. Dumb dog!
ps, mad Edward is HOT!
Yeah she hated the kiss so much that she still stayed friends with him, stalked him when he wouldn’t talk to her, and gave him a second kiss. LOL That’s what I always do to guys I don’t like, become best friends, kiss and hold hands every chance I get.
After discovering that – gasp – the little wolf has kissed his true love.****This movie is really for 12 year olds. Seriously a major fight because someone kissed your girlfriend. Could Twilight get any MORE childish? hope no one steals anyone’s lunch during snack time. Oh no’s, there will be blood!
If you don’t like the Twilight series, why bother to read about it. There are many of us who like/love the series. My Mother always said “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything.” Good advice
He does look like he’s about to cry. Taylor Lautner’s opening a can of whoopazz on him. Gee at least he’s not crying and sparkling at the same time. This guy has destroyed centuries of Vampire lure and made them a laughing stock. Thanks for nothing.
again………….. this is not how the story was written,,, Edward Never lost his temper this way in the book …….booooooooooooooooo
sounds like a goddamn anime
OMG These little clips are pure torture! June 30th is not coming fast enough, i’m dying to see the full movie now! The only thing I have to say about this clip is that I wish they would have kept the original scene from the book. I found the scene in the book funny and the scene in the movie is too intense! I hope that most of the movie stays close to the book, still excited for June 30th!
Edward wasn’t as upset at Jacob kissing her, as he was that Bella broke her hand hitting Jacob. I think he looks like he’s going to explode rather than cry. Can’t wait to see Eclipse. Already have my reserved seats for opening day.
Those damn yellow eye contacts they are using for twilight vampires look ridiculous and would make any grown man cry lol Seriously now I wish they left the scene as it was in the book. It was much cooler but then I gave up on expecting that the scripts for these movie would ever be good. Script writer Melissa Rosenberg can’t write to save her life and should be fired.
He looks intense, not as if he is about to cry in my opinion. The way the scene is written in the book is much better – not so predictable. It showed more menace, tension and control whereas Melissa Rosenberg’s handling of it has turned it into something trite and formulaic but I suppose it was to be expected as her previous two scripts did the same thing. Thank God for Rob Pattinson’s embodiment of his character and the chemistry between his character and Kristen Stewart’s to give the series some depth and emotion.
I love the look on billys face after jacob admits he kissed bella!! Haha!
He looking at Jacob and crying