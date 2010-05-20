Watch: Robert Pattinson close to tears in new ‘Eclipse’ clip

#Twilight #Robert Pattinson
05.20.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

Do vampire’s cry in the “Twilight” universe? We don’t believe so, but in a new clip that debuted today from “The Twilght Saga: Eclipse” one of them sure comes close.

Part of a barrage of publicity breaks for “Eclipse” this week (the picture is obviously concerned about losing it’s top spot in HitFix’s Movie Power Rankings to “Transformers 3”), Edward (Robert Pattinson) confronts Jacob (Taylor Lautner) after discovering that – gasp – the little wolf has kissed his true love, Bella (Kristen Stewart).  Happily, Bella’s dad (the always reliable Billy Burke) is on hand to make sure no limbs are lost between the two.  But as things calm down there are a few shots of Pattinson and, sadly, it looks like a tear could well up in his eyes at any moment.

You can check out the clip embedded in this story below.  For a look at the new Muse music video from “Eclipse” click here.  Brand new character banners are also now online here.

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opens nationwide on June 30.

TOPICS#Twilight#Robert Pattinson
TAGSBilly BurkeECLIPSEkristen stewartRobert PattinsonTaylor LautnerTHE TWILIGHT SAGATwilight

