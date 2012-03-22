Watch: Robert Pattinson makes strong impression in trailer for Cronenberg’s ‘Cosmopolis’

This makes me happy on so many levels.
I may not write about him as frequently as some of my other favorite filmmakers, but David Cronenberg is very near the top of the list of working directors whose work is important to me. He’s got one of the great voices in movies, and I look forward to each new film he makes. I didn’t particularly like “A Dangerous Method,” but the rare one-off from him doesn’t make me any less fond of the vast majority of his body of work.
When they announced that he was adapting Don DeLillo’s “Cosmopolis” into a film, it was exciting because the author’s voice is so distinct and strong that watching Cronenberg insert his own perspective into that material seemed like an exciting creative cocktail. So far, DeLillo’s work has pretty heartily resisted film adaptation, but there was a time where I would have said the same about William S. Burroughs and J.G. Ballard, and Cronenberg did pretty well by both of those guys.
The casting of Robert Pattinson in the film is one of those fiendishly clever strokes of genius from Cronenberg. Thanks to the sort of stardom that Pattinson has acquired from the “Twilight” films, he’s going to automatically draw eyes to any other film he makes, and it’s a very specific audience that he brings with him. Young women. People who may not be familiar with either Cronenberg or DeLillo. People who may not have ever seen anything like what “Cosmopolis” promises to be.
Just take a look at the trailer and tell me if it makes you smile as much as it does for me. Be warned that you might not want to play this one at the office or with kids in the room, though…
Oh, man, I hope that plays Cannes. If so, it will be my top priority for the festival. Or Toronto. Just somewhere, and as soon as possible. Can you imagine being in a theater full of unsuspecting Twi-hards when that film plays? That trailer makes it look like we are in for a very dark ride when the film is finally released. Can’t wait.
As with everything Cronenberg has ever done or is likely to do, I’m excited to see this.
The question I have, though, is not directed at Drew necessarily, but at whoever wrote the subhead for the article (which I’m assuming, possibly incorrectly, is someone else). Said question being:
Uh, why are we supposed to give a badger’s pancreas what “Twilight” fans think about this?
Reply to comment…I believe that the article wasn’t asking what “Twilight” fans will be thinking of this movie. It was just pointing out the fact that A LOT of “Twilight” fans will go to see this movie for the plain and simple fact that Robert Pattinson is in it. Which will in turn bring in more revenue for this movie. If they had cast someone else to play the lead role it wouldn’t make as much money as estimated. Also if “Twilight” fans like the movie, they will spread the word, give good reviews of the movie and see it more than once. I would think that is a good thing.
@Sarah…personally, this looks like the kind of movie that would eat Twi-hards for lunch. True story :)
SB and HitFix: LOL I still don’t understand how critics and people outside the Twilight fanbase don’t realize that Rob attracts women of all ages. In fact based on what I see on Twitter and other social networking sites the majority of them are single, working women, housewives and married working moms in their 20’s through 50’s who obsess about him the most. The younger female fans tend to prefer Taylor Lautner. The author of “50 Shades of Grey”? Hint: she’s not a teen. They may be embarrassingly overzealous but they are the ones that propelled the saga to a $1 billion dollar box office by seeing the films 10 times. So that’s why you should care. If not for the money than exposure of Cronenberg’s art to more people. To Scottish_Punk: it won’t be a shock to anyone other than the tweens maybe. I’d say most of Rob’s fans have read Cosmopolis, myself included, then again not all are Twilight fans. Many of them can’t wait for him to get past it. They’ve been tracking this film since he was cast.
That’s like saying if you want to attract straight men to your movie, you should cast Sasha Grey in the lead role.
Holy Smokes!!
Oh, HELL yes.
Yes, please! David Cronenberg has Robert Pattinson shooting a bullet through his own hand! Count me in, the man’s a genius!
I love David Cronenberg’s work. But, the book was a bit polarizing and this movie seems like it could fall into the cult film stack like some other forgettable futuristic mind benders.
Cronenberg is up to Noe good there.
Nice.
I can’t glean a whole lot of plot information from such a short teaser, but I love it all the same. The best compliment I can give is that it looks like someone paid Gaspar Noe to direct a 30-second remake of “American Psycho.”
Do you really think teenage fans of Twilight will flock to this just because the Sparkly Emopire is in it? That disguised 9/11 movie and the circus movie he was in didn’t exactly set the box office on fire.
That disguised 9/11 movie and circus movie all made profit’s,you should check that out before commenting and might I add,not all twilight fans are teens.The majority of Twilight fans are Robert Pattinson fans who are following his career and will support him in everything he does..I’ll bet your bottom dollar that we’ve all read this book not once but several times so nothing in this movie will shock us.Robert Pattinson is a master at acting whether it be as Salvadore Dali in Little Ashes to Georges DuRoy in BelAmi,he can deliver.I dare you to watch some of his movies and say he isn’t a great actor….
Guess what? There literally thousands of hardcore S&M Twilight fanfic stories floating around out there – almost all are written by Twilight loving moms, so I doubt this movie will shock them.
Great review of an amazing teaser trailer. However, I would probably point out to you that even though Rob has a following of the younger generation of “Twihards” he also has a very devoted, intelligent core of fans of mature females (and some of their husbands!) who will not be freaked out by Cosmopolis but will welcome this opportunity for Rob to step out from the constant media references to “the sparkly vampire Edward”. Rob has released many other equally excellent movies ie Little Ashes, Remember Me, Water for Elephants and Bel Ami to name just a few and his fanbase following his movie choices intently. I personally have now read books that I probably wouldn’t have read had Rob not been attached to them and have read Cosmopolis a number of times and found it absolutely brilliant (although not an easy read). I can’t wait for Rob to finally be accepted by the media and for them to see what we have been seeing for a number of years now… an amazing talent, a guy with more charisma in his little finger than many of the Hollywood celebs out there and someone who wants to work towards being one of the best. He hasn’t just jumped on the $ bandwagon and taken on massive blockbuster movies since Twilight (which he could very easily have done) instead he’s choosing roles that interest him and he finds challenging. The pairing of Cronenberg and Pattinson is a genius move in my opinion, and I do believe that Rob will knock the socks off those critics out there so quick to not give him a chance outside Twilight.
Thanks Lynne,was about to comment on that *Sparkly Vampire, young women* comment myself…These columnist writers don’t realise that the core fanbase are older than they think,the fanbase people are the people that give the young women the money to see Pattinson’s PG movies and they’re the people that are old enough get into Pattinson’s R rated movies…
Ok man I´m a Twilight Fan and I say this very proudly. But I´m a huge fan of Cronenberg since forever and I can´t stand people thinking Pattinson Fans as “young girls”. It´s so ridiculous.
Anyways, WELCOME BACK MASTER!!! This is what we expect from you dude, this is what you do best. Crash, Existenz, Videodrome bla bla bla. I´m so excited about this, and also put a big smile in my face too. Im´m so excited to see Cronenberg´s new job because it looks AMAZING. That´s what we are dying to see. WELCOME BACK MASTER WE MISSED YOU, AND WELCOME TO THE GROUP MR. PATTINSON.
I will say I think Pattinson is a better actor than the Twilight films let him be. So props for this one. I was disappointed with A Dangerous Method so here’s hoping I dig this one.