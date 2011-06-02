Watch: Robyn’s dance-heavy ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ music video

People just want to see other people dance, whether it’s Thom Yorke or Beyonce. And, actually, Robyn is a little mix of those two in her new moves-heavy “Call Your Girlfriend” music video: the Swedish dance-pop singer treads that delicate line between jittery spazzdroid and a well-oiled machine.

The single-shot clip is in support of her new EP/single of the same name, a track culled, too, from her “Body Moves” album from last year. There are four remixes included in the digi-only release, including this one from Feed Me. She is also on solo tour through June 5, before she joins as the opener on Katy Perry’s national stint, a hot summer trek.

Robyn’s contribution to the new Teddybears single made our Top Summer Jams of 2011 list, and this vid continues my well–documented girl–crush on her. What’s with all these awesome women making news today?

[Video and tour dates after the jump…]

5/27 – California”s Great America in Santa Clara, CA

5/28 – Sasquatch Music Festival in Quincy, WA

6/4 – Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI

6/5 – The LC Pavilion in Columbus, OH

6/7 – Gwinnett Arena in Duluth, GA (Katy Perry tour)

6/9 – UCF Arena in Orlando, FL (Katy Perry tour)

6/10 – St. Petersburg Times Forum in Tampa, FL (Katy Perry tour)

6/11 – Bank Atlantic Center in Sunrise, FL (Katy Perry tour)

6/12 – Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, TN

6/14 – RBC Center in Morrisville, NC (Katy Perry tour)

6/15 – Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbus, MD (Katy Perry tour)

6/17 – Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY (Katy Perry tour)

6/18 – TD Garden in Boston, MA (Katy Perry tour)

6/19 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ (Katy Perry tour)

6/24 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA (Katy Perry tour)

7/22 – Rose Garden Arena in Portland, OR (Katy Perry tour)

7/23 – Taco Bell Arena in Boise, ID (Katy Perry tour)

7/25 – Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City, UT (Katy Perry tour)

7/26 – 1ST Bank Center in Broomfield, CO (Katy Perry tour)

7/28 – Verizon Theatre @ Gran Prairie in Grand Prairie, TX (Katy Perry tour)

7/29 – Toyota Center in Houston, TX (Katy Perry tour)

7/30 – Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX (Katy Perry tour)

8/3 – Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ (Katy Perry tour)

8/5 – Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, CA (Katy Perry tour)

8/6 – Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, CA (Katy Perry tour)

8/7 – Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, CA (Katy Perry tour)