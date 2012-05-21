Watch: Ron Burgundy and the Channel 4 news team return in ‘Anchorman: The Legend Continues’ teaser

If you happened to catch “The Dictator” over the weekend you were lucky enough to get a first look at what will easily become one of next summer’s most anticipated films, “Anchorman: The Legend Continues.”

Yes, the Channel 4 news team is back for a whole new adventure. Lead anchor Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), ladies man and reporter Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), Champ Kind (David Koechner) on sports and Brick Tamland (Steve Carell) delivering the weather as only he can (whether that’s coherently is open for debate). Conspicuously missing is Channel 4’s lady news anchor Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate). Has she moved on from the bright lights and soulful ocean waves of San Diego to a national gig in New York or Washington (or is Applegate unavailable because of her commitment to NBC’s “Up All Night”)? As principal photography on “Anchorman 2” hasn’t even started yet it’s too soon to tell. But, we’ve got to be honest. We’re not sure we can see Burgundy swinging with a different lady friend.

There is no official release date for “Anchorman: The Legend Continues,” but it’s likely to hit theaters a year from now.



There are two different teasers embedded below. Enjoy.

Are you excited for the return of Ron Burgundy and his anchor-men? Be a real man (er, or woman) and share your thoughts below.