Watch: Russell Crowe brings ‘Gladiator’ to new ‘Robin Hood’ Super Bowl spot

One of Universal’s biggest gambles this summer is a long in the works reincarnation of the classic “Robin Hood” tale from Ridley Scott. The studio doesn’t want anyone not to put it on their calendar and made sure a tough and “Gladiator”-esque TV spot played during this year’s Super Bowl.

The spot features more of Robin’s love Maid Marion (a fire arrow weilding Cate Blanchett) and very few shots actually inside the famed Sherwood Forest. This is one adventure that looks more “Braveheart” than old school “Hood.”

The studio also spent some dough on a short “Wolfman” clip later in the game as a quick reminder that the horror reboot is something you should not miss this Friday.

