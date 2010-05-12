Watch: Russell Crowe talks about ‘Robin Hood’ and cracks himself up

Russell Crowe is one of those names that’s on “the list.”
That’s the list of all the people who are supposed to be tough interviews, and when I look at that list, I get nervous. I’ve sat across from some of those names, and they have lived up to their reputations. I’ve shot interviews that I couldn’t use, and I’ve had encounters I refused to write up simply because I thought they cast the subject of the interview in such a negative light.
Thankfully, Russell Crowe wasn’t what I expected at all.
It helps that I kept running into him all day long leading up to the interview, and he was in a loose, approachable mood. He was making jokes and chatting with people. It wasn’t what I expected from him at all, and so by the time I walked in and sat down, I was comfortable just talking to him. We spoke off-camera for a moment about what may still be one of my favorite performances of his, “Romper Stomper,” and then jumped right in.
What really makes this one a keeper is the last story he tells about Alan Doyle, the musician who Crowe suggested for the part of Allan A’Dayle, one of the Merry Men. When you see how much Crowe lights up while telling stories about Doyle, you get a sense of the guy his collaborators talk about, but who we rarely get a chance to see in interviews.
Check it out and you’ll see what I mean:
I may not have loved the movie, but Crowe strikes me as a class act. His name’s off the list as far as I’m concerned, and I look forward to interviewing him again in the future.
“Robin Hood” opens in theaters on Friday, May 14.
@drew “I’ve had encounters I refused to write up simply because I thought they cast the subject of the interview in such a negative light.”
…I have to say Drew, this disappoints — because even if we know that your aspiration in Hollywood wasn’t to become somebody else writing about movies and the people who make them, but to write movies themselves and to be one of those people working to create on the other side of the screen. that being so, it’s seemed that you had accepted the opportunity and the platform to become a bonafide journalist at this point, even if it is still not your chosen calling. My point? To make an arbitrary choice to discard an interview with an individual that is newsworthy in order to spare them said individual from criticism is in direct opposition to the principles of being a journalist.
I’m sorry if this is taken as an insult Mori,I respect your insight and your talents but it needed to be said. You have been upfront repeatedly about your own ethics when it comes down to what you will or won’t write about, but when you decide to accept an interview or write a story, you have to surrender the choice to sit on it after the fact.
I think that’s pretty naive Evan. There are a thousand ways an interview can just ‘not work’, and it doesn’t have to be anyone’s fault. I think if Drew made the decision not to run with an interview because he felt like it wasn’t a fair representation of anyone involved, that is a sign of his integrity, rather than running a bad interview and maligning someone for what might have been a momentary lapse in a long day or just some strange cosmic misalignment playing havoc. And don’t forget, we are talking about junket interviews and the like, the ‘news worthy’ argument isn’t really applicable here.
In any case, thanks Drew for another great interview. Even though the movie doesn’t look to have turned out, it’s nice to see someone actually engage Crowe with some interesting questions rather than the banal garbage most interviewers dribble at him.
Cheers.
And clearly there is a difference between a miserable (or nonexistent) conversation and one that serves to reveal a personality in a negative light…the first one merits an editorial choice, the second one to me isn’t the same thing. But if you had in mind subjects who simply refused to engage with you, giving nothing willingly and sabotaging the process? There’s nothing to be gained for anyone out of that, it’s agreed. My problem is with the implication that anyone you could encounter might get a pass because ‘Why should anybody else need to see/hear/read about what/how (x) really thinks/behaves ?’ when you get face-to-face with them.
@Jim …you can read what I just posted and are ever free to dismiss, but the rules shouldn’t be any different at a junket than anyplace else. And Drew didn’t single out junket interviews as any common source of the ‘interviews gone bad’. Over the years he has had a lot of access that lets him through to above-the-line people during every different stage of the process, and I’d hate to think that he was leaving out the kind of candid see-thru encounters that actually tell us something about an artist and human being because the warts were showing.
I want to go drinking with him.
