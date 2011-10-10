Watch: Ryan Adams get menaced by a scary girl gang in ‘Lucky Now’ video

Ryan Adams seems intent on destroying himself in the new music video for “Lucky Now” – at least judging by the fact that he a) knowingly leaves his stove burner on just before heading out for an evening car ride and b) pulls into an alley right next to a group of crowbar-wielding punk chicks who look ready to beat him to a pulp.

Of course, self-destructiveness is something the Grammy-nominated Adams knows all too well, having suffered serious substance abuse problems earlier in his career. He’s reportedly clean now, however, and about to release his thirteenth studio album, “Ashes & Fire”. “Lucky Now”, a melancholy acoustic number in which the singer-songwriter reflects on a dark period in his past, is the album’s first single.

The black-and-white music video for the track was released today, and its somber tone certainly reflects the song’s mournful lyrics. You can watch it below:





Adams’ last LP was 2010’s “III/IV”, a double album that consisted of songs recorded during the “Easy Tiger” sessions.

“Ashes & Fire” comes out tomorrow.

