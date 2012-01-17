Watch: Ryan Adams plays it cool in ‘Chains of Love’

In the new music video for “Chains of Love,” Ryan Adams and his backing band cause fireworks to shoot into a sunny day sky, due to the power of their rocking. But, naw, the amiable track is one of the easiest-going songs on “Ashes & Fire,” the singer-songwriter’s latest album.

There’s all sorts of subtle color and cheeky detachment to said pyrotechnics. Ain’t nothing wrong with rockers rocking on rooftops and in fields, just makes a good argument for a little nap.

“Ashes & Fire was released in 2011; Adams is touring soon in support, dates below.

Here are Ryan Adams’ tour dates:

1/24 Bethesda MD @ Strathmore

1/25 Cleveland OH @ Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

1/27 Ann Arbor MI @ Ann Arbor Folk Fest – Hill Auditorium

1/28 Cincinnati OH @ Taft Theatre

1/30 Louisville KY @ The Louisville Palace

1/31 St. Louis MO @ Peabody Opera House

2/1 Kansas City MO @ Music Hall

2/3 Denver CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

2/17 Los Angeles CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

2/18 Los Angeles CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall