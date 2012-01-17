C+

Watch: Ryan Adams plays it cool in ‘Chains of Love’

#Ryan Adams
01.17.12 7 years ago

In the new music video for “Chains of Love,” Ryan Adams and his backing band cause fireworks to shoot into a sunny day sky, due to the power of their rocking. But, naw, the amiable track is one of the easiest-going songs on “Ashes & Fire,” the singer-songwriter’s latest album.

There’s all sorts of subtle color and cheeky detachment to said pyrotechnics. Ain’t nothing wrong with rockers rocking on rooftops and in fields, just makes a good argument for a little nap.

“Ashes & Fire was released in 2011; Adams is touring soon in support, dates below.

Here are Ryan Adams’ tour dates:

1/24 Bethesda MD @ Strathmore
1/25 Cleveland OH @ Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square
1/27 Ann Arbor MI @ Ann Arbor Folk Fest – Hill Auditorium
1/28 Cincinnati OH @ Taft Theatre
1/30 Louisville KY @ The Louisville Palace
1/31 St. Louis MO @ Peabody Opera House
2/1 Kansas City MO @ Music Hall
2/3 Denver CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
2/17 Los Angeles CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
2/18 Los Angeles CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

