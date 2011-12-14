Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen returns to big character comedy in ‘The Dictator’ trailer

I have a feeling “The Dictator” is going to be an important movie for Sacha Baron Cohen.
“Borat” was lightning in a bottle. He’d been building up to that moment for a while, and 20th Century Fox did everything right in releasing the film. They turned it into a moment where you had to see what it was, even if you didn’t want to, just so you could be part of the conversation.
With “Bruno,” there was an entirely different set of expectations placed on the film and its performance, and it was harder for Cohen to shoot because people were aware of him and aware of his techniques. And while I think it’s a very funny film, I also think there’s only so far you can go in ambush comedy. What makes me respect Cohen’s work isn’t the “gotcha” element of springing something on an unsuspecting person, but rather the depth of character work he does in creating these comic personas.
Lately, he’s been taking roles in other people’s movies, and he’s doing very good work. I liked him a lot in “Hugo,” and I’m excited to see what he does with the character of Scotty in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.” The things I’ve heard about the work he’s been doing on the Freddie Mercury film he’s been trying to get made gives me real hope that it’s going to be something special.
And in the meantime, he’s back to big broad character comedy, and he’s working with Larry Charles again, and it seems like they’re moving away from the gotcha thing into a sort of bumping-up-against-reality situational comedy. The notion of playing an insane and terrifying dictator as the hero of a comedy is outrageous enough that I’m willing to bet Charles and Cohen and their co-writers Alec Berg, David Mandel, and Jeff Schaffer had plenty of material to choose from.
The question is whether this is what the public wants from him, and whether or not Cohen’s going to continue in the career of self-generating comedy character machine, which can be really difficult for any actor to pull off over time. If he’s an actor for hire, a guy who steps into projects and brings his undeniable talent to bear on the problem of bringing other people’s words to life, I’m sure he could make a very nice career of that. But to be the guy who sort of nurtures the entire thing into fruition with a small team of collaborators… the stakes are much higher, and I think it’s important for that reason that this one really connect.
If I’m not mistaken, though, this is also a “Prince and the Pauper” riff, with Cohen playing a second role as a lowly goatherd who gets mistaken for the Dictator, and we don’t really see any of that in the trailer. We also don’t see Anna Faris, who’s the female lead in the film. We get a little Ben Kingsley, a little John C. Reilly, a hint of what we can expect from the Dictator himself, and that’s it.
What do you think? Is Cohen’s comedy evolving? Or is it inevitable that he move on from this sort of thing because there’s only so many times he can pull this sort of thing off?
We’ll see when “The Dictator” opens May 11, 2012.
OK it’s been a long time since i laughed out loud at a trailer, but that starter-pistol bit f’in slayed me.
Agreed. I also have a feeling the best bits are being kept from us for now due to them being inappropriate for green band trailers.
Hilarious. I’m in.
I think Cohen is a super interesting performer. It is telling that he is sticking to the character creation but moving away from the mockumentery style. His career choices have never been conventional, so no matter his future or past successes, he will try something interesting. This penchant for disappearing into characters makes me believe that his career might resemble someone like Daniel day Lewis than someone like jerry lewis. Maybe not At the same level though. Who knows, he’s immensely talented.
But this movie looks interesting as well, and surprisingly funny too, so I could be way off.
Outside of the world of Ali G and its characters, I think that his best performance (that I’ve seen) is easily Pirelli from “Sweeney Todd.” It may have just been the fact that I was seeing him play a character that wasn’t created by him, but I really was taken aback by how impressive he was. I truly hope that he gets his Freddie Mercury film made, because I have a feeling it could be a huge turning point in his career.
On the other hand, I only grinned twice at this trailer. Once at the Megan Fox bit (just because of the Kardashian jab) and again at the race. Maybe I chuckled at that. I dunno, I was just left dumbfounded over how this reminded me of “The Love Guru.” Not in content, but in quality. Just unfunny. I’m sure the actual film will deliver, because he has never NOT made me laugh. Maybe for once they are doing the opposite of the norm and are showing us the worst parts of the film instead of the best? That would be a change.
I didn’t get a single smile from the whole thing. Not trying to be negative for the sake of it, just one girl’s opinion. I’ve actually far preferred his work in other people’s films. I did enjoy him in Sweeney Todd, mostly because you saw him drop his ridiculous act for once and portray someone who seemed to match the rest of that movie’s world. I did chuckle at him several times in Hugo, but at the same time, I thought his character was one of the biggest reasons that movie never gripped me at all. The fact that he simply never, ever came off as a real person completely undermined any stakes or sense of danger in the film. There was never any doubt it would end with a big broad sappy heartwarming ending, and it made every attempt at showing Hugo in peril a complete waste of time throughout the film. And I agree with Fawst that this new SBC vehicle seems very cheaply made and unfunny quite like The Love Guru. I can’t imagine what his portrayal of Freddie Mercury would be. If he plays it straight, I would be very pleasantly surprised. If he plays it over-the-top and unrelateable, like everything else he does, then that seems a bit insulting to a real life person who had great talent, experienced real hardships, and was loved by millions.