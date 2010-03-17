Watch: Santigold and David Byrne in video for ‘Please Don’t’

David Byrne is brilliant and he”s earned the right to do whatever appeals to his crazy little mind, but we do have to say that when we first heard about his plans for a two-CD concept album about the relationship between Imelda Marcos, wife of the former Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos, and one of her servants, it sounded like it could appeal to a very small niche market.



However, that was before we heard any of “Here Lies Love,” which he”s collaborating on with Fat Boy Slim. The pair have brought in lots of ladies to help execute their vision on the April 6 release, including Cyndi Lauper, Tori Amos, Sia, and, as you”re about to hear, Santigold.

What”s clear is as more of the songs roll out, the Marcos relationship is the starting point for the songs, but their appeal goes far beyond people interested in the shoe-collecting crazy lady.

Byrne just released the video for “Please Don”t” on his website. Though Santigold is heard, she”s never seen because the video is all news reel footage from Marcos”s life-in some places even matched up with the lyrics (for example, when Santigold sings “Nixon, Castro…,” we see shots of Marcos with the two leaders.

The song perfectly marries Byrne”s quirky sensibilities with Fat Boy Slim”s intricate dance rhythms. In fact, it could be a Talking Heads song. As much as Santigold brings to the song with her emotional, in the front-of-the mix, delivery, we could just as easily hear Byrne singing the song.