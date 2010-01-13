Watch: Saoirse Ronan discusses her role in ‘The Lovely Bones’

Harry Knowles used to laugh at me and call me the Human EMP because I have the innate ability to render any complex piece of electronics inoperable by merely touching it. I think it’s my superpower. What a crappy, crappy superpower for someone who works with a computer all day.

This week, as I went to prep an interview I did with the lovely and charming Saoirse Ronan, I found that an entire folder on my portable recorder had been corrupted, and every file in it had just become a buzzing, clicking sound. One of those files was indeed the chat I had with Ronan, and I’m not sure how I managed to do it.

Paramount asked if I would like to post a new featurette about Ronan instead, and I agreed. I’m bummed, though. When we spoke, it was just a few days after we met for the first time at that Peter Jackson cocktail reception, and I was struck by what a precarious blend of innocence and wisdom she projects. She’s not a Hollywood kid, and she doesn’t sound jaded at all by the experiences she’s had, so there’s a part of her that is still very much in awe of the process and the people she works with. But at the same time, when she starts talking about her craft, she seems like an old soul, someone far more capable than her age would suggest.

When we talked, she was particularly taken by Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci, who both offered her strong personas to bounce off of, and I get the feelng she’ll be in this business for the long haul. Looking at actors like that and taking her cues from them should help her build a career to be proud of, and I’m hoping the next time she releases a film, I’m able to not only record an interview with her but actually publish it as well.

She’ll be worth the wait.

In the meantime, here’s the featurette that Paramount was kind enough to send over:

“The Lovely Bones” opens in wide release on Friday after a month in limited platform release.

