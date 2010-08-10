Watch: Sara Bareilles covers ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’

Sara Bareilles, who has a nice little hit of her own with “King of Anything” took Beyonce”s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and reinterpreted into a jazzy, smooth-as-silk tune for Billboard”s Mashup Monday.

Just like the many covers of Lady GaGa”s “Poker Face” or Kanye”s “Heartbreaker” that popped up, it”s a blast to see how another artist takes a hit song and re-interprets it.

Bareilles, who broke through in 2007 with “Love Song,” returns with her new album, “Kaleidoscope Heart” on Sept. 7. But in the meantime, enjoy this slowed-down, toe-tapping take on Beyonce”s classic.

