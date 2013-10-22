Watch Sarah Silverman’s failed NBC pilot, ‘Susan 313’

10.22.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Fair warning: watching this pilot for a failed Sarah Silverman show called “Susan 313” might make you mad. Not because it isn’t good, but because it’s awesome. Because it is, in fact, better than any of the new fall comedies. The show stars Sarah as a musician in the midst of a bad breakup, and features Tig Notaro, Harris Wittels and June Diane Raphael.

Bonus? A goddamn Jeff Goldblum cameo in the final scene. Man, it would have been great if this were on the air every week.

