Watch Sarah Silverman’s failed NBC pilot, ‘Susan 313’

Fair warning: watching this pilot for a failed Sarah Silverman show called “Susan 313” might make you mad. Not because it isn’t good, but because it’s awesome. Because it is, in fact, better than any of the new fall comedies. The show stars Sarah as a musician in the midst of a bad breakup, and features Tig Notaro, Harris Wittels and June Diane Raphael.
Bonus? A goddamn Jeff Goldblum cameo in the final scene. Man, it would have been great if this were on the air every week.
That’s depressing. That was a perfectly executed pilot. I can only imagine it just wasn’t bland enough to be picked up. The focus group probably did it in. HA! A focus group probably complained about how they didn’t get the focus group characters. This should be an FXX show, with a slightly more edgy vibe. Pair it with Louie and that’s Must See TV.
wow that was awful. so plain and boring ::::
Has to be the stupidest show I’ve ever seen
she paid rent for ten years