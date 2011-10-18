Watch: ‘Saw’ vet opens a door to Hell in ’11-11-11′ teaser

“11-11-11” is the latest effort from “Saw” series collaborator Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed “Saw” 2, 3 and 4, before helming such ready-made cult items as “Repo! The Genetic Opera” and 2012″ remake of “Mother’s Day.”

The new “11” teaser, featuring some inexplicably low-quality voice-over work, doesn’t show much, but that’s usually for the best when it comes to horror films. It has something to do with a Hellmouth-like area that is opening on that magical date 11-11-11 after sitting dormant for a long time. Only bad things can result when a Hellmouth is opened, right? It stars Michael Landes, Wendy Glenn, Timothy Gibbs and Lolo Herrero.

Check out the alternate, NSFW version here, in which the phrase “You are DOOMED” is replaced by something a little more R-rated (and funnier).

As you may have suspected, “11-11-11” opens nationwide on November 18. Just kidding, it opens November 11.