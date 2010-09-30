Watch: Seal, Heidi Klum get naked for ‘Secret’ music video

Good morning! Seal and Heidi Klum got naked for a music video!

The husband and wife shot the black and white clip for the singer’s “Secret,” a track culled from his seventh full-length “Commitment,” released Tuesday (Sept. 28). While no naughty bits are actually revealed, it does give an intimate look at maybe what keeps their seven-year marriage fresh.

Seal lip-syncs to his supermodel lady love from across the sheets, with some wowza shots into a mirror, some feeling up, a lot of kisses, fingers sliding across backs, little whispers and holy Moses is it still only noon?

With title like “Commitment,” you’d be right to guess that it’s an album of songs about just that.

Does the music video make you want to pick the album up? Is it tasteful or a little too risque?