Watch: Sean Hayes returns for NBC’s ‘Sean Saves the World’

“Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes has a new sitcom, this time playing a gay divorced dad with a pushy mom (Linda Lavin) and a typical teenage girl (Sam Isler). Instead of the usual mom-trying-to-juggle storyline, it’s Sean who struggles to find work-home balance in this first trailer for the show.

Sean’s intent on being the best dad ever, so he loads up on parenting how-to books and plans Pinterest-worthy family dinners. But it seems his company’s new owner (Thomas Lennon) has decided Sean and his team should work longer hours, throwing a kink in his perfectly constructed homemaking plans. Ellie, who wants to hang with her friends and eat on the run, sees this development as a plus.

