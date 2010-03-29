Watch: Second ‘True Blood’ teaser puts the spotlight on Sam

#HBO #Video #True Blood
03.29.10 8 years ago
If you didn’t already know that waiting sucks, check out the second video in HBO’s ongoing teaser series promoting the third season premiere of “True Blood.”
Last week’s “Waiting Sucks” promo launch focused on Alexander Skarsgård’s Eric, while this week’s turns its attentions to Sam Trammell’s Sam Merlotte and while it doesn’t necessarily give away much plot, it does have a gun and a quippy one-liner.
While we know you already know this, new “True Blood” teasers are premiering on HBO on Sunday nights and online on Monday, with the third season retuning on June 13.
Check out this week’s teaser:

