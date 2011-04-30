Watch: Seth Meyers chides Trump, Obama, and more at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

“Saturday Night Live” wasn’t new on April 30, but the show’s head writer, Seth Meyers, was the featured entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

In a freewheeling 20-minute monologue, the Weekend Update host poked fun as C-Span, NBC, Anderson Cooper, Joseph Biden, several key Republican politicians and, of course, President Barack Obama.

But Meyers’ saved his most vicious asides for “Apprentice” judge, USFL destroyer and possible presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump has said he’s running for president as a Republican. Which is surprising because I thought he was running as a joke,” cracked Meyers, leading into a long string of Trump zingers.

All the while, Trump sat in the audience stone-faced.

Check out the video from Meyers’ address (we’ll see how long this lasts):