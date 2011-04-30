Watch: Seth Meyers chides Trump, Obama, and more at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

#Donald Trump #Seth Meyers
05.01.11 7 years ago 3 Comments
“Saturday Night Live” wasn’t new on April 30, but the show’s head writer, Seth Meyers, was the featured entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.
In a freewheeling 20-minute monologue, the Weekend Update host poked fun as C-Span, NBC, Anderson Cooper, Joseph Biden, several key Republican politicians and, of course, President Barack Obama.
But Meyers’ saved his most vicious asides for “Apprentice” judge, USFL destroyer and possible presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“Donald Trump has said he’s running for president as a Republican. Which is surprising because I thought he was running as a joke,” cracked Meyers, leading into a long string of Trump zingers.
All the while, Trump sat in the audience stone-faced.
Check out the video from Meyers’ address (we’ll see how long this lasts): 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Seth Meyers
TAGSBARACK OBAMAdonald trumpseth meyersWhite House Correspondent's Association Dinner

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP