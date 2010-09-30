Watch: Shakira and her fab abs star in ‘Loca’ video

Forget about The Situation, Shakira”s abs are ridiculous in her new video for “Loca” featuring Dizzee Rascal. Not only are her abs ripped, they”re versatile. She can take them for a day at the beach, roller skating, for a quick hop into a fountain and even for on the spin on the back of a motorcycle… not before changing into leather pants. Safety first, of course.

The Colombian superstar is coming off a massive worldwide (ex-U.S.) hit, “Waka, Waka (This Time for Africa)”, from the World Cup, but is looking to regain a little ground in the U.S. after last year”s “She Wolf” died a fairly quick death. “Loca” is the new single from “Sale el Sol (The Sun Comes Out),” out Oct. 19.

It”s a frivolous, horn-filled frolic filmed in Barcelona, but we can”t help wishing she”d spend as much time on her music as her abs. Other than the cool rap exchange between Shakira and Dizzee, this sounds like a Ricky Martin reject. She is immensely capable of releasing songs that capture a moment in time like “Hips Don”t Lie” with Wyclef Jean or even back to “Whenever, Wherever.” This song feels like it will be huge in Europe, but probably not in the U.S.

