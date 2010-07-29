Watch: Showtime streams the premiere of ‘The Big C’

“The Big C,” Showtime’s new cancer comedy, premieres on August 16.

Following the premium cable network’s familiar M.O., Showtime has opted to make the premiere available online several weeks earlier.

“The Big C” stars Laura Linney as a woman who greets a diagnosis of terminal cancer with unexpected humor and self-reevaluation. The series also features Oliver Platt and Gabourey Sidibe.

Check out the full pilot (or, rather, an edited version of the full pilot) above: