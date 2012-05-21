B+

Watch: Sigur Rós new track ‘Ég anda’ shows you what to do if you choke

05.21.12 6 years ago

Sigur Rós don’t want you to choke and die. They have a video to help you through such a problem, were it to occur.

The music video  to “Ég anda,” directed by Ragnar Kjartansson, is the first of eight commissioned clips to accompany each of the songs off of Sigur Ros’ new album “Valtari.” Kjartansson recruited some real characters for this, who waver between Wes Andersonian deadpan to cartoonish ecstasy in this step-by-step instructional vid.

The band ask from each of their filmmakers/artists to create a video of whatever comes to mind when the creators hear their songs. This one apparently made Kjartansson gag (ba-dum-bum-bum).

“Valtari” is out on May 29.

Around The Web

TAGSeg andasigur rosValtari

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP