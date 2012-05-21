Watch: Sigur Rós new track ‘Ég anda’ shows you what to do if you choke

Sigur Rós don’t want you to choke and die. They have a video to help you through such a problem, were it to occur.

The music video to “Ég anda,” directed by Ragnar Kjartansson, is the first of eight commissioned clips to accompany each of the songs off of Sigur Ros’ new album “Valtari.” Kjartansson recruited some real characters for this, who waver between Wes Andersonian deadpan to cartoonish ecstasy in this step-by-step instructional vid.

The band ask from each of their filmmakers/artists to create a video of whatever comes to mind when the creators hear their songs. This one apparently made Kjartansson gag (ba-dum-bum-bum).

“Valtari” is out on May 29.