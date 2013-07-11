Watch: Skinny dipping with sharks on ‘Naked & Afraid’

07.11.13 5 years ago

Did you ever watch “Blue Lagoon” and think, wow, I’d love to be stranded on an island! It’s so romantic! Well, “Naked & Afraid” (Sun. at 10:00 p.m. on Discovery) will disabuse you of that notion in a hurry. Not only is foraging for food and water not in the least romantic, neither are sharks, tiny biting bugs or snakes. I don’t remember Brooke Shields having to deal with any of those, do you?

In the clips below, watch the latest couple bicker, try (and fail) to make fire and, in one case, have an anxiety attack in the water (hint: it’s not the woman). Then, if you really want to, watch “Blue Lagoon” if you want to think of being stranded on an island as a good thing.

Watch the three clips below:  

TK

TK

Around The Web

TAGSnaked & afraid

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP