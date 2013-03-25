Watch: Skrillex and A$AP Rocky party in the Dominican for ‘Wild for the Night’

In what starts as a third world thriller is A$AP Rocky’s and Skrillex’s “Wild for the Night” music video. Pre-teens holding shotguns and glocks (or maybe they’re kittens! they’re blurred out, could be anything.) in Santo Domingo flock around their favorite crew.

This track from “Long.Live.A$AP” has that drop octave vocal filter that needs to drop octave the earth. But then again, the rapper has a “middle finger to the critics,” so I guess it doesn’t matter.

Rocky’s on tour with Rihanna, dates below:

Mar. 25 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

Mar. 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

Mar. 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Apr. 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Apr. 3 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena

Apr. 6 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion

Apr. 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Apr. 9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Apr. 11 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Apr. 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay

Apr. 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Apr. 16 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Apr. 19 – Tampa, FL Tampa Bay – Times Forum

Apr. 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

Apr. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Apr. 24 – Baltimore, MD – 1st Mariner Arena

Apr. 26 – Atlantic City, NJ Revel – Ovation Hall

Apr. 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Apr. 29 – Washington, D.C – Verizon Center

May 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 2 – Ottawa, ON – Scotiabank Place

May 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center