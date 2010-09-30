Watch: ‘Skyline’ trailer adds monsters to the mix

The new trailer for ‘Skyline’ made it’s way onto the web, judging by the poor audio quality, it may be a tad premature or a leak. That said, however, it looks like a lot of fun.
We see quite a bit more this time than in the “Stephen Hawking warned us but we didn’t listen” teaser trailer that came out a while ago. Adding to the space ships and the giant people vacuums, we’ve got giant beast feet, tentacle action and some serious eye-zombification that happens whenever people look into the alien light.
Adding to the fun is some serious sci-fi “reaction acting” from stars Eric Balfour (Six Feet Under) and Donald Faison (Scrubs.) Balfour’s reaction to the helicopter tentacling at minute 1:43 is pretty darned fantastic. And David Zayas (Dexter) uttering “Don’t you get it, we’re at war” is a harbinger of some zealously dramatic dialog.
As a guy that has some very fine memories of watching “Independence Day” (the space craft bear some resemblance here) on the roof of a pickup truck at the drive in with a contraband beer in my hand… I’m absolutely and completely in.
“Skyline” is directed by the Brothers Strause (“Alien vs. Predator: Requiem”) and opens November 12th, 2010
After seeing that trailer I am definitely going to drag my butt to a theater to see it. I’m a sucker for giant monsters.
Sigh… me too
The trailer looks great, but I have my reservations due to the directors having AVP: Requiem, one of the worst big-budget movies ever, on their CV.
That said, Skyline looks like a must-see on a big-screen movie theater.
This has guilty pleasure written all over it. Great visuals, horrible acting, laughable dialogue. And giant monsters. What B Movie is complete without giant monsters?
I’m keeping my fingers crossed that this time the aliens win, they are due.
Giant monsters probably would have saved movies like Gigli, Sex and the City 2, and The Love Guru…I’m just saying.