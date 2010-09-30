Watch: ‘Skyline’ trailer adds monsters to the mix

09.30.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

The new trailer for ‘Skyline’ made it’s way onto the web, judging by the poor audio quality, it may be a tad premature or a leak. That said, however, it looks like a lot of fun.

We see quite a bit more this time than in the “Stephen Hawking warned us but we didn’t listen” teaser trailer that came out a while ago. Adding to the space ships and the giant people vacuums, we’ve got giant beast feet, tentacle action and some serious eye-zombification that happens whenever people look into the alien light.

Adding to the fun is some serious sci-fi “reaction acting” from stars Eric Balfour (Six Feet Under) and Donald Faison (Scrubs.) Balfour’s reaction to the helicopter tentacling at minute 1:43 is pretty darned fantastic.  And David Zayas (Dexter) uttering “Don’t you get it, we’re at war” is a harbinger of some zealously dramatic dialog.

As a guy that has some very fine memories of watching “Independence Day” (the space craft bear some resemblance here) on the roof of a pickup truck at the drive in with a contraband beer in my hand… I’m absolutely and completely in.

  “Skyline” is directed by the Brothers Strause (“Alien vs. Predator: Requiem”) and opens November 12th, 2010

