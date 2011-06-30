Watch: Smashing Pumpkins debut two truly bizarre videos

06.30.11 7 years ago

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan seems to be lightening up, and seems to be interested in promoting his band again. That’s why the group released a promo video and an official music video to “Owata.”

The latter is culled from ongoing 44-track online album-thingie “Teargarden By Kaleidyscope.” And the clip goes for 12 minutes. On underground female wrestlers. It’s almost as tolerable as the song, which you can interpret as you will.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also showed up for a 20-second promo to warn the world of a new album “Oceania” from the Chicago-based rock band, erm, soon.

Does “Owata” get you excited for SP material? Does Kareem?

[Jump…]

Around The Web

TAGSKAREEM ABDUL-JABBARSMASHING PUMPKINS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP