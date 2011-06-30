Watch: Smashing Pumpkins debut two truly bizarre videos

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan seems to be lightening up, and seems to be interested in promoting his band again. That’s why the group released a promo video and an official music video to “Owata.”

The latter is culled from ongoing 44-track online album-thingie “Teargarden By Kaleidyscope.” And the clip goes for 12 minutes. On underground female wrestlers. It’s almost as tolerable as the song, which you can interpret as you will.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also showed up for a 20-second promo to warn the world of a new album “Oceania” from the Chicago-based rock band, erm, soon.

Does “Owata” get you excited for SP material? Does Kareem?

