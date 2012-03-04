Watch: ‘SNL’ parodies Bravo with ‘The Real Housewives of Disney’

Cinderella as a lush? A gay Prince Charming? A broke Jasmine having sex with… a parrot? “Saturday Night Live” skewered every cliche we’ve come to know in “The Real Housewives” franchise in its parody sketch, “The Real Housewives of Disney.” The verdict? If the “SNL” writers responsible for this sketch ever need work, we think they’d do a bang-up job at Bravo.

Though Wiig made the biggest splash as a drunken and debauched Cinderella (read: Kim Richards from the Beverly Hills part of the franchise), Lohan acquitted herself admirably as a judgmental Rapunzel. She also gets one killer punchline which you have to watch to appreciate (it involves a tiny hat). Kudos to “SNL” for skewering so many of the shows in the franchise, from Atlanta and New York (Belle’s impression of talentless Kim Zolciak and/or The Countess attempting to sing), to Beverly Hills (Kelsey Grammer got a dig) to New Jersey (Jasmine going broke brought up shades of Teresa Guidice) and beyond. The parody was so spot-on, in fact, it might make a pretty good show of its own — if Disney would ever go for it. Watch the entire sketch below.

What did you think of it?