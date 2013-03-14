Watch: Snooki, JWOWW, Roger and Jionni chug breast milk shots

Well, we knew Snooki giving birth would change everything, and this clip from Tuesday’s episode of “Snooki & JWOWW” (airing at 10 p.m.) is just further proof of it. Instead of hitting a club, forgetting her underwear, and staggering home, Snooki instead curls up on the sofa with her friend JWOWW and their significant others Jionni and Roger. Yes, they do shots, but not of booze — of breast milk. It’s not high tea or anything, but it’s quite a bit calmer than their pre-baby antics, isn’t it?

Watch the clip here, and tell us — what do you think?