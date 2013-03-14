Watch: Snooki, JWOWW, Roger and Jionni chug breast milk shots

03.14.13 5 years ago

Well, we knew Snooki giving birth would change everything, and this clip from Tuesday’s episode of “Snooki & JWOWW” (airing at 10 p.m.) is just further proof of it. Instead of hitting a club, forgetting her underwear, and staggering home, Snooki instead curls up on the sofa with her friend JWOWW and their significant others Jionni and Roger. Yes, they do shots, but not of booze — of breast milk. It’s not high tea or anything, but it’s quite a bit calmer than their pre-baby antics, isn’t it?

Watch the clip here, and tell us — what do you think?

Get More: MTV Shows

Around The Web

TAGSSnooki JWoww

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP