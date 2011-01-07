Watch: Snoop Dogg’s NSFW video ‘Wet’ for Prince William’s bachelor party

Just in case Enrique Iglesias”s video for “I”m Fucking You Tonight” wasn”t enough to get you going, here”s another NSFW clip featuring lots of scantily -clad ladies who just can”t get enough of a rock star. In this case, it”s Snoop Dogg who”s getting all the sexed-up loving in his clip for “Wet.” As you know, Snoop, being the big Royal lover that he is, has offered his services to Prince William in planning the king-to-be”s bachelor party prior to his marriage to Kate Middleton. He”s a giver, that Snoop.

The video follows a nattily-attired (when he”s not shirtless) Snoop being fondled by all sorts of lovelies before he”s magically transported to the desert, all the better for a stripper to rub herself against him and other inantimate objects. Before you know it, two clean-cut boys, looking suspiciously–but too suspiciously–like Prince William and Prince Harry–join in the hi-jinks, until a Beefeater rescues them, undoubtedly to whisk them back to Buckingham Palace.

It”s very clear that Snoop is not one to leave anything to the imagination. We”re sure the Royals aren”t the only one who would blush at these lyrics, although we think the Queen Mum, may she rest in peace, would have tittered as her white-gloved hands covered her mouth.

The track is from Snoop’s next album due out in March.



