Watch: Sony debuts final trailers for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’

and 03.19.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Sony Pictures has released the final domestic and international trailers for director Marc Webb's “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which move foes Electro, Rhino and Green Goblin fully into the spotlight.

“I'm the only one who can stop them,” Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker says in voiceover.

However, for all of the dramatic music and sense of foreboding — a falling Gwen Stacy, multiple villain battles and Oscorp's mysterious plans — the more than two-and-a-half-minute trailers also make room for a few lighthearted moments.

Opening May 2, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″ stars stars Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti and Sally Field.[blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg53YTwA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″][blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg53YTQA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382”]

Around The Web

TAGSAmazing SpiderMan 2ANDREW GARFIELDMARC WEBBSONY

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP