Watch: Sony debuts final trailers for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’

(CBR) Sony Pictures has released the final domestic and international trailers for director Marc Webb's “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which move foes Electro, Rhino and Green Goblin fully into the spotlight.

“I'm the only one who can stop them,” Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker says in voiceover.

However, for all of the dramatic music and sense of foreboding — a falling Gwen Stacy, multiple villain battles and Oscorp's mysterious plans — the more than two-and-a-half-minute trailers also make room for a few lighthearted moments.

Opening May 2, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″ stars stars Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti and Sally Field.[blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg53YTwA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″][blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg53YTQA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382”]