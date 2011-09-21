Sony drops new, extended trailer for David Fincher’s ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’

Last week, Sony Pictures shrewdly amped up the pre-release conversation around David Fincher’s re-adaptation of Steig Larsson’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by revealing a six-minute extended trailer in front of a press screening of Rod Lurie’s “Straw Dogs.” Fincher was there. Trent Reznor was there. Everyone felt stoked to be treated with the footage. And, on cue, everyone wrote about it.
Well, tonight, the studio dropped what I imagine is a whittled-down version of that assemblage, though it still clocks in at nearly four minutes long, laying out the basic establishing beats of the relationship between Daniel Craig’s Mikael Blomkvist character and Lisbeth Salander, played by Rooney Mara. And I have to be honest. I kind of nodded off watching it. The teaser trailer that hit back during the summer, with Reznor and Karen O’s cover of “Immigrant Song?” I was totally on board for that. Here they’re slowing things down and building a different identity for the film and, well, if this is representative of what got everyone jazzed last week, I’m just not feeling that level of excitement. But then, Mr. Fincher isn’t sitting two rows in front of me.
Having said all that, I think the takeaway here is the light shed on Mara’s performance. I’ve been down on the film’s Oscar potential all year, but I’m coming around to it here and there. I get the sense that it represents the Fincher of old (my favorite Fincher, I should add), and films like “Se7en” and “Fight Club” certainly weren’t Academy fodder. But they did find room in the crafts fields, and below the line, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” looks like a dazzler, with some gorgeous cinematography from 2010 nominee Jeff Cronenweth. And Mara looks to give a dynamite performance. (Most of that reaction is in keeping with what HitFix’s Chris Eggertsen wrote when he saw the sizzle reel last week.)
I never saw the original films, so I don’t know how much of a riff on Noomi Rapace this might be. I never read the books, either. I want to go in fresh here. But even if this is an awkwardly paced piece of marketing for the film, it is still my #1 most anticipated (feel bad) movie of Christmas. So bring it on.
Also worth noting, by the way, is the presence of Christopher Plummer, who could be particularly ubiquitous this season if “Barrymore” is picked up. He’s already popped up in Mike Mills’s “Beginners,” and really, all of his work this year seems to be fuel for that supporting actor campaign’s fire. Unless, of course, his performance here is considerable enough to become “the one.”
I can’t remember who I’m quoting here, but they said that the problem with Fincher’s Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is that as awesome as it looks, it’s still The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Everything about it looks dynamite except that I have never really had any interest in this series of books/films. I can only hope Fincher will win me over.
That seems to be a consistent issue I’m hearing from people.
It’s the standard lipstick on a pig problem. (I mean the book, not any of the actors or filmmakers.)
A little iffy about Mara’s accent… it sounded a bit inconsistent in this footage. The score is hypnotizing… I really dig it. Whatever does end up happening with this film, major kudos to Mara for completely transforming herself and probably having to do continue doing so for the next few installments- that is one badass, bordering on hideous look she has going.
I know a good few Swedes and I thought her accent was great.
I agree with jonnybon, I was worried about the accent, but i honestly thought it sounded great.
My family is Swedish an I have to agree with the others that her accent is actually surprisingly accurate
Alright, I’ll take your guys word for it. I’m Swede-less so I wouldn’t really know. I just thought it sounded inconsistent, not inaccurate.
I lived in Sweden for two years. Her accent is quite accurate for a Swedish character whose English is very good.
I have to disagree. As a Swede I think it sucks! Sounds way too Russian in my ears.
it did well his job:now i want to see the movie (the trailer looked like too much a “greatest hits” of the original movie)
Wohooo!! The Swedish invasion of Hollywood continues! Hahah.. freakin’ fantastic, can’t wait! Heading to a party in Stockholm tonight wearing my new hot dress for a beer in the sun! :)
I want to see more Swedish stars in the sequels like Dolph Lundgren, Malin Akeman and Lena Olin.
This “looks” really good, but I’m still not sure about it. I’ve never understood what Fincher saw in these books to be interested enough to direct a film adaptation of them. They are basically airport reads with no real depth or surprises (especially if you’ve ever read Agatha Christie or Sir Arthur Conan Doyle before.) I don’t think this will turn out at all like when Ron Howard directed the Da Vinci Code adaptation, but it still doesn’t really resonate as a worthy enough choice for Fincher. Now if he was adapting Survivor by Chuck Palahniuk or something similar, that would be one thing…
I will still go see this opening night of course, and the musical score sounds really great, if a little bit similar to The Social Network.
It’s much more rapid and tense than TSN score.
And see, I prefer this trailer because we get to see more of the characters (so I can get a grasp on characterization, accent, acting, etc.). The first trailer gave me a headache. And I echo what’s been said, here. It ‘looks’ amazing. Rooney Mara actually did impress me. But based on the source material/prior film … I just can’t summon ‘OMGICan’tWait’ energy for this.
As one would expect, it looks impeccably made, I just have serious reservations about seeing scenes (even shots) that look straight out of the Swedish-language version. If this is another “Let Me In,” I’ll hate it.
I appreciate that Craig is leaning towards his own accent rather than trying too hard; it works in an “Amadeus” kind of way. Maybe I just feel that way because I found his Sooth Effrican accent in “Munich” distracting as all hell.
The differing accents are a bit distracting. The story sounds very straight forward, I admit the first trailer and naked poster of Rooney Mara made it seem a lot sexier than in this current trailer. Was this story really worth a remake with someone of Fincher’s immense talents?
Considering the popularity of the books, an American version was inevitable… Just as well it be made by someone of the Fincher’s caliber… Could very well improve on the book – personally hoping for something on the level of Zodiac, my personal fave Fincher…
I’m with Kris, this trailer is too slow and too long. I actually stopped it halfway. Either do something quick and cool like the first teaser or show the entire film already. No need for a random assortment of scenes.
And hopefully that will be the last time I comment as “mateostarr”. Dammit.
It looks pretty fantastic.
Will this whole trailer be released in theaters? Surely it’ll be cut down, right?
Also, it looks really good. Though I do agree that it seems strange that Craig isn’t even trying to do an accent.
The original trilogy was good but rough to get through. I too, question Fincher remaking this. I don’t think a general American audience will like this.
This trailer is much better. Noomi is hard to beat as Lisabeth–I’ll just have to see the whole movie. Oh, this is not an adaptation of the book but an adaption of the movie–the shots looks so close the original movie.
When is the American version of Tell No One coming out?!
Good direction and a good cast only go so far when you’re working with bad source material.
And the accents: as far as I’m aware, only Rooney Mara is doing an accent. Stellan Skarsgard is already Swedish and Christopher Plummer isn’t doing one either, so get off Daniel Craig’s case.
I *think* that Robin Wright had a swedish accent.
Watching the trailer again, I’m pretty sure that Plummer is doing an accent.
I only saw it once so far, but it sounds like everyone is doing some sort of accent, to me.
That trailer felt reallllllly long. I kind of got a Ghost Writer vibe at parts.
I´m Swedish and I would say that Plummer´s accent sounds faintly Swedish to me, while Mara´s sounds sort of Polish. Craig can´t – or wont – even say “Mikael” in Swedish. But why use accents, at all? Odd decision.
I´m sure this version will be far better than the original, which wasn´t very good at all. I´m amazed that so many foreigners like it – some of it´s lousiness must have gotten lost in translation.
There’s a certain brand of American moviegoer who will think that any movie is high quality simply because it’s in a foreign language. I’m convinced the appeal of the books comes from people knowing they were originally in Swedish and somehow thinking that makes them automatically superior, even though they’re basically junk.
And to be fair, there are also people who think that any foreign movie with subtitles automatically sucks, so no excuses for them either.
What is wrong with you people? Psyched just can’t begin to describe how I’m feeling this film; me and virtually everyone I know. No disrespect to Noomi Rapace (she is fantastic) but this story was made for a Fincher treatment. I had no idea that Rooney Mara had these depths but Fincher obviously did. I think that is will be a smash and I’ll be there opening night.
This trailer serves a purpose for people who haven’t read the books or seen the original film (which is millions upon millions of people). The music is really good, the plot points are laid out and the temperature rises. I like it. I think it is for internet play only (which is smart).
Glad to hear that you’re coming around to the film’s Oscar chances, Kris. The race feels very open at this point (even for September), but I see no reason not to have it part of the conversation. Sony’s putting a lot of effort into its marketing. It’s sure to be a hit, and Fincher’s snub last year isn’t going to hurt. As you indicated, it feels closer to pre-Oscar-nominee Fincher. However, I feel like once an artist gets over the Oscar hurdle, their work is always taken more seriously by the Academy (whether it’s edgier than the Academy would normally like or not).
It looks okay, but I agree with whoever Samuel’s quoting. It’s still Dragon Tattoo. Ugh. Though, Coppola adapted a lousy schlock novel into two of the greatest films of all time. But Fincher ain’t 70’s Coppola, not anywhere close, no matter how much people would like to think otherwise.
Nope. He’s better. *gasp!* Anyway, I do think twenty years from now Zodiac will be considered among the best films of all time.
I won’t go quite as far as PSAG, but Zodiac blew my mind. Not only did Fincher draw exceptional performances from his cast (hey, Jake, I know it was painful, but it worked!), but the visuals blew my mind. I was in grade school/junior high in the Bay Area during that time, and Fincher’s re-creation of the period spooked the hell out of me. Couldn’t believe it was CGI…
This new James Bond movie looks intense, but they should have picked a better Bond girl.
It looks like a really confusing/boring episode of “Law & Order.”
I’m sure the books are awful. The New Yorker tore the first one apart pretty thoroughly, referring to the opening section of the novel as “staggeringly boring.”
I’ll always stick by Fincher, and I hope it’s good, and Rooney Mara looks great, and I don’t care about Noomi Rapace (she’s a real artist being in that Sherlock Holmes sequel).