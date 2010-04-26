Watch: Sookie Stackhouse gives a taste of ‘True Blood’

Guns a’blazing, a vampire falls lifeless. Ah, another tasty tease into the new season of “True Blood.”

Anna Paquin’s Sookie Stackhouse stands strong with a revolver after pumping a fanged foe full of lead, as the cameras wheel in for the kill. Dating a vampire is never easy, and it seems its not getting any more breezy for her in the first glimpses of the series.

“True Blood” returns to HBO on June 13, and the filmmakers have already given fans a few other glimpses into the production of season three with clips of Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell and Ryan Kwanten. Additionally, there’s a baker’s dozen of still photos to take home the fact that waiting, indeed, sucks.