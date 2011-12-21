B

Watch: Liam McIntyre debuts in new ‘Sparatacus: Vengeance’ trailer

12.21.11 7 years ago

Picking up where “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” left off (but with Liam McIntyre stepping in to the title role for the late Andy Whitfield), the gladiator rebellion continues in “Spartacus: Vengeance.” And, as the above trailer proves, there’s plenty of blood and sand (and sort-of-nudity) to go around. 

The Romans attempt to squash the growing slave rebellion, led by the brawny and brainy Spartacus, who also has personal revenge on his mind. It all looks a little like a cheaper “300” or “Immortals,” but the action looks pretty intense and the David and Goliath type story is timeless. McIntyre has some big sandals to fill, but he’s certainly up for the physical demands of the role, and his brief bits of dialogue in the clip (mostly yelling) are promising. 

“Battlestar Galactica’s” Lucy Lawless also stars, along with Peter Mensah and Manu Bennett.

The series premieres January 27 on Starz.

What do you think of the trailer? Can this season match “Blood and Sand”?

Around The Web

TAGSLIAM MCINTYRELUCY LAWLESSmanu bennettPeter MensahSparatacus VengeanceStarz

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP