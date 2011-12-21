Watch: Liam McIntyre debuts in new ‘Sparatacus: Vengeance’ trailer

Picking up where “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” left off (but with Liam McIntyre stepping in to the title role for the late Andy Whitfield), the gladiator rebellion continues in “Spartacus: Vengeance.” And, as the above trailer proves, there’s plenty of blood and sand (and sort-of-nudity) to go around.

The Romans attempt to squash the growing slave rebellion, led by the brawny and brainy Spartacus, who also has personal revenge on his mind. It all looks a little like a cheaper “300” or “Immortals,” but the action looks pretty intense and the David and Goliath type story is timeless. McIntyre has some big sandals to fill, but he’s certainly up for the physical demands of the role, and his brief bits of dialogue in the clip (mostly yelling) are promising.

“Battlestar Galactica’s” Lucy Lawless also stars, along with Peter Mensah and Manu Bennett.

The series premieres January 27 on Starz.



What do you think of the trailer? Can this season match “Blood and Sand”?