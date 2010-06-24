Watch: Spoof of Lady GaGa’s ‘Alejandro’

Lady GaGa can get a glimpse of what she”s going to look like 50 years from now and we need to warn her: it ain”t pretty, but it sure is hilarious.

This spoof of her “Alejandro” video is far more entertaining than the original, plus, Fixodent gets outrageous product placement.

Playing “Old Lady GaGa” is Broadway actress Jackie Hoffman, who”s illustrious resume includes “Hairspray” and “The Addams Family.” The clip is part of “The Battery”s Down,” an on-line series featuring Broadway stars.

