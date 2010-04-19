Watch: Stephen Moyer offers a bloody good ‘True Blood’ tease

Another Monday, another new “True Blood” teaser courtesy of HBO.

This week’s installment of the “Waiting Sucks” teaser series features Stephen Moyer’s Bill Compton and it raises a number of questions:

Where has been been?

Whose blood is all over his face?

Whose voice are we hearing complain about his ear?

And who is next?

This, kids, is why waiting sucks.

“True Blood” returns to HBO on June 13. In the meantime, you can check out the first 13 pictures from the new season.

And check out this week’s teaser:

