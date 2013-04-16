Watch Steve Buscemi’s extremely awkward Vampire Weekend promo video

04.16.13 5 years ago

Steve Buscemi wants to be in a band. Specifically Vampire Weekend only to, y’know, help them reach a broader audience.

The actor/director will be helming Vampire Weekend’s Amex Unstaged concert, webcast live on April 28 at 9 p.m. EST. In a promo clip for the show, it is revealed that Buscemi and VW’s Chris Baio are distantly related, and it’s a riff on that: how would a weird act and behave toward somebody that they’re supposedly blood-relative to?

Get your strange hugs out now, it’s gonna get bumpy.

Vampire Weekend’s third album “Vampires of the Modern City” will be out May 14.

